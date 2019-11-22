All-A Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Emma Durham, Ethan Gedeon, Jagger Grooms, Kameron Janes, Kerrigan Marhoover, Piper Martin, Wesley Satterfield, Alex Siliven, Megan Whitley
Eighth Grade: McKinsie Brace, Lillian Chandler, Haley Cress, Kasey Garrett, Jamie Gray, Reagan Hutchinson, Scotlyn Jordan, Finley May, Desirae McJunkin, Roxanne Milar, Katelynn Penwell, Sophia (Sophie) Rhoades, Tessa Risner
Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Harry Blair, Joshua Brewster, James (Noah) Carroll, Cutter Clay, Hannah Frey, Drew Haggy, Jonathan Kinney, Nathaniel Kinney, Nicholas Lemaster, Landon Marhoover, Clarissa McJunkin, Jordan Perry, David Preston, Ayden Riggs, Diane Sexton, Cheyenne Seymour, Jaden Shanks, Riley Stephens, Zooey Stevens, Breleigh Tackett, Taylor Wilburn, Xavier Wilt, Adriana (Laney) Yoakum
Eighth Grade: Morgan Barnett, Andrew Beckett, Michael Bennett, Johnathan Brannan, Zane Burton, Danny Certain, Sommer Day, Cecil Dearth, Jesse Dunn, Ledel Fugate, Mia Glass, Abagail Hatfield, Caleb Humphreys, Jayden Jones, Quinton Mattingly, Dean Montgomery, Cheyanne Newton, William (Logan) Ott, James Pack, Betty Page, MacKenzie Patton, Trevon Price, Cyrus Ramsay, Jared Reinsmith, Angelina Ross, Haylee Sandlin, Elexys Scharbrough, Tori Schuyler, William Seymour, Katelynn Shultz, McKenna Silcott, Luke Smith, Sierra (CeCe) Stamper, Alexis Tilley, Lauren Ware, Eric Watson, Kaden Wireman, Kiefer Yinger
