SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: March 25, 6:30 p.m.
CURRENT SITUATION
Sustained wind gusts of more than 60 mph and saturated ground have brought down numerous trees, poles and power lines across the state. Over 125,000 customers are currently without power, mainly in the northeast, central, southern and southeast parts of the state.
Restoration efforts have been extremely limited and hampered for much of the afternoon because of the severity of the winds which have prevented lineworkers from using buckets and other equipment that aid in speedier restoration. As winds subside, crews will continue to work throughout the night to restore power and assess the damage as quickly as safely possible.
Due to the extent of the damage, restoration efforts are expected to continue for several days — and customers should prepare for a multi-day outage.
Estimated restoration times for all impacted areas are anticipated to be available by early evening tomorrow and communicated to customers through mobile alerts, the AEP Ohio app, social media and at AEPOhio.com/OutageMap. Crews will keep working for as long as it takes to restore all customers.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Should I call AEP Ohio to report my power outage?
Immediately after a severe storm like this, we ask that you report only safety hazards such as downed lines or equipment that is sparking. You can report outages on the AEP Ohio mobile app or at AEPOhio.com/OutageMap.
What should customers do if they see downed lines?
Don’t touch it or anything near it. Even telephone or cable lines can become energized. Keep yourself and others far away and call 911 and AEP Ohio immediately at (800) 672-2231.
Remember to also investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris. Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind could hide downed wires. Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.
How does AEP Ohio handle tree damage?
Our tree crews are among the first responders as they work to safely clear trees from our lines and equipment and move to the next location as quickly as possible to allow our line crews to restore power. We do not remove cut trees or limbs during emergency power restoration. In these instances, property owners are responsible for removing tree debris.
Don’t attempt to remove tree limbs or debris yourself if it is within 10 feet of a power line. Also, if you notice downed lines or sparking equipment, stay far away and call 911 and AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231.
Does AEP Ohio do anything to help reduce power outages ahead of windstorms?
One of the biggest causes of outages due to a storm is fallen branches. AEP Ohio has a comprehensive, year-round tree maintenance program to help manage trees and brush that grow near or around our power lines and equipment.
CONTINUED SAFETY REMINDERS
Stay away from any downed wires. Call 911 and report any hazards through the AEP Ohio mobile app or by calling AEP Ohio at (800) 672-2231.
Check on family, friends and neighbors who are elderly, have small children or have a medical condition.
Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris. Limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind could hide downed wires. Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.
Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator. This protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.
Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.
Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.
Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.
Never burn charcoal indoors — it releases poisonous carbon monoxide.
STAY CONNECTED
Customers can receive the latest alerts and information and should:
Sign up for text alerts: AEPOhio.com/Alerts
Download the AEP Ohio mobile app: AEPOhio.com/App
Visit AEPOhio.com throughout the duration of the event, including AEPOhio.com/OutageMap
Follow AEP Ohio on Facebook and Twitter
