Third Grade: Awkie Adams, Leanna Arndt, Colt Austin, Brooklyn Baisden, Kenleigh Bapst, Nathan Cantrell, Alayna Clark, Miles Hammerstein, Bentlee Harris, Nicklaus Howell, Aubryonna Marks, Rielynn Moore, Bryson Pollard, Kamryn Pollard, Lakyn Poorman, Callie Rader, Michaela Scaggs, Blake Smith, Gemma Stoll, Wyatt Ware, Bryce White
Fourth Grade: Cole Breitenbach, Hunter Compton, Lilliana Durham, Jase Fields, Tyler Howell, Jack Montgomery, Benjamin Pennington, Garrett Rosenberger, Hope Ward, Hanna Weaver
Fifth Grade: Braelyn Bevins, Allaysia Blevins, Bryson Broughton, Dawson Cody, Haylie Daniels, Landen Durham, Joshua Frank, Landyn Holbrook, Bronson Kellar, Cade Leist, Ashlee Lykins, Jayden Muncy, Cheyanne Ruggles, Rilynn Shook, Elijah Southworth, Talia Stoll, Lillian Weaver, Jerrod Woods
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.