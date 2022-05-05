1. Waverly BOE meeting

The Waverly City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday, May 11 at 5 p.m. in the high school study hall.

2. Waverly Grace United Methodist Church hosting cookout

On Wednesday, May 18, the Waverly Grace United Methodist Church will be hosting a cookout dinner starting at 6 p.m. All are invited to the cookout, which will be held at the Bristol Park shelter by the ball diamonds or at Grace UMC if the shelter is occupied.

3. May 8 in History

On May 8, 1945, The final surrender of German forces was celebrated as VE (Victory Europe) day. On May 8, 1958, President Dwight Eisenhower ordered the National Guard out of Little Rock as Ernest Green became the first black to graduate from an Arkansas public school. On May 8, 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was indicted for refusing induction in U.S. Army.

