1. Waverly BOE meeting
The Waverly City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday, May 11 at 5 p.m. in the high school study hall.
2. Waverly Grace United Methodist Church hosting cookout
On Wednesday, May 18, the Waverly Grace United Methodist Church will be hosting a cookout dinner starting at 6 p.m. All are invited to the cookout, which will be held at the Bristol Park shelter by the ball diamonds or at Grace UMC if the shelter is occupied.
3. May 8 in History
On May 8, 1945, The final surrender of German forces was celebrated as VE (Victory Europe) day. On May 8, 1958, President Dwight Eisenhower ordered the National Guard out of Little Rock as Ernest Green became the first black to graduate from an Arkansas public school. On May 8, 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was indicted for refusing induction in U.S. Army.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.