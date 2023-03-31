(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The (BMV) announced today that it will issue refunds to disabled veterans who erroneously paid for specialty license plates that should have been provided at no charge.

The BMV recently determined that it did not implement a change in Ohio law that allows certain disabled veterans to receive up to two free disabled veteran license plates and/or military license plates. The BMV estimates that nearly 2,000 individuals were improperly charged for these license plates, as well as fees and taxes, since the law went into effect in October 2019.


