FLUOR-BWXT Portsmouth- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will be conducting audible testing of the PORTS Public Warning System (PWS) on Tuesday, January 5 and Wednesday, January 6, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Testing of the PWS is conducted to ensure the system functions as intended and to familiarize site personnel and the public with the audible warning tones of the sirens. This test will include the actual activation and sounding of the six exterior pole-mounted sirens that surround the DOE site in Piketon. A public address announcement will be made over each siren speaker prior to activation of the siren stating, “THIS IS A TEST.” In the event of a real emergency, announcements will be made over the plant public address and radio systems.

