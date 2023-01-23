cope

From left, FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett, FBP Chief Operating Officer James Miller, FBP Admin. Jessica Thorpe, Waverly City Schools Superintendent Ed Dickens, COPE Director Brack Montgomery, and COPE Coordinator Terry Dunham display coats that were collected by FBP employees for donation.

 Photo submitted by Waverly City Schools

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Waverly City Schools Community Outreach and Parent Engagement (COPE) program provides students with assistance through the support of local business partners like Fluor-BWXT (FBP).

Fluor-BWXT, who has been a supporter of the program since the beginning of the program, donated more than 30 new coats from a recent employee coat drive to ensure every student has a warm coat this winter.


