From left, FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett, FBP Chief Operating Officer James Miller, FBP Admin. Jessica Thorpe, Waverly City Schools Superintendent Ed Dickens, COPE Director Brack Montgomery, and COPE Coordinator Terry Dunham display coats that were collected by FBP employees for donation.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Waverly City Schools Community Outreach and Parent Engagement (COPE) program provides students with assistance through the support of local business partners like Fluor-BWXT (FBP).
Fluor-BWXT, who has been a supporter of the program since the beginning of the program, donated more than 30 new coats from a recent employee coat drive to ensure every student has a warm coat this winter.
“It is so important for our district to build strong relationships with local businesses like Fluor-BWXT,” said Waverly Superintendent Ed Dickens. “Their commitment to supporting us in our efforts to help all our students succeed is key. We appreciate their commitment to the education of our students and their belief in this program.”
In addition to the new coats, FBP also donated $2,500 to COPE for the 2022-23 school year to assist with other needs students may have throughout the year.
“Programs like COPE are going beyond the classroom to help all students address their needs for success, “said FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett. “COPE is doing excellent work and we know this donation will be used to make a difference in the lives of many students and their families.”
