Shawnee State University President Jeffrey Bauer has released the President's List for the Fall Semester 2019.
To be named to the list, students must be full-time and have achieved a grade point average of 4.0.
Beaver, OH
Clinton Bapst, Information Systems Mgnt
Brennan Bobst, Management
Jessica Stockham, Educational Studies
Piketon, OH
Julia Hurst, Early Child/Special Educ
Brock Woods, Natural Science
Waverly, OH
Trevon Bolin-Hitchens, Interven Spec K-12
Addison Bonifield, Early Childhood PreK-3
Jacob Cruse, Biology
Sara Gillman, English Humanities
Megan Long, Biology
Andrew Merritt, Biology
Sydney Schuyler, Occupational Therapy
Jacob Smathers, Fine Arts
