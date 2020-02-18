Shawnee State University President Jeffrey Bauer has released the President's List for the Fall Semester 2019.

To be named to the list, students must be full-time and have achieved a grade point average of 4.0.

Beaver, OH

Clinton Bapst, Information Systems Mgnt

Brennan Bobst, Management

Jessica Stockham, Educational Studies

Piketon, OH

Julia Hurst, Early Child/Special Educ

Brock Woods, Natural Science

Waverly, OH

Trevon Bolin-Hitchens, Interven Spec K-12

Addison Bonifield, Early Childhood PreK-3

Jacob Cruse, Biology

Sara Gillman, English Humanities

Megan Long, Biology

Andrew Merritt, Biology

Sydney Schuyler, Occupational Therapy

Jacob Smathers, Fine Arts

