The Pike County General Health District released its latest COVID-19 update on its Facebook page on Thursday. According to the latest count, there have been 21 new cases reported and 14 new recoveries are listed as of Thursday.
The total number of cases in Pike County since the pandemic began is now up to 1,541, with 852 of those cases being found in females and 689 in males. There are also currently 3 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, and 107 active cases in the county.
Another statistic that is unfortunate to report is the death total in Pike County, which has recently risen to 16, with the latest deaths being reported by the Health District on Jan. 7.
The Health District released the following statement via Facebook regarding the two new COVID deaths in the county:
“*Pike County Confirms Two More COVID-19 Related Deaths*
The Pike County General Health District is reporting two more COVID-19 related deaths. That brings our total to 16. The deceased individuals were a female in her 80’s and male in his 60’s. Both passed away at the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and friends. Please respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of a loved one.
As a reminder, case investigation was already completed, and close contacts were already notified of potential exposure. No other information will be released at this time.”
