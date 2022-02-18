COLUMBUS— The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal announced the recipients of the 2022 Training Reimbursement Grants, which includes 208 fire departments in 70 counties throughout the state totaling $456,743.70.
Among those departments were five in Pike County. Those departments and how much they received are as followed:
- Benton Township Volunteer FD, $450
- Camp Creek Township Volunteer FD, $900
- Pebble Township Volunteer FD, $990
- Piketon Seal Township FD, $900
- Waverly FD, $3,870.00
“We’re committed to providing next-level training to any current and prospective firefighter so all are equipped to go home safely at the end of their shift,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “Through training reimbursement and other grant programs, our office strives to get financial support into communities served by those first responders.”
While all firefighters, career or volunteer, are required to have the same level of basic training for state certification, this grant helps fire departments go beyond the basics to complete more advanced, nationally recognized training.
The fire departments were selected based on a variety of criteria, including the fire department’s annual budget, annual number of fire incidents and the resident population served by the fire department. The State Fire Marshal Training Reimbursement Grant application period opens every December. For more information, visit the grants application page.
