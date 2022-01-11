Bourbon

Bourbon was abandoned by his owner when they moved. He is a very sweet, friendly dog who needs a new home. He is two years old, weighs 37 pounds and has been treated for parasites. He will be neutered after adoption. Adoption fee is $50.

For more information on Bourbon and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

