Bourbon was abandoned by his owner when they moved. He is a very sweet, friendly dog who needs a new home. He is two years old, weighs 37 pounds and has been treated for parasites. He will be neutered after adoption. Adoption fee is $50.
For more information on Bourbon and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”
