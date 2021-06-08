The Pike County General Health District released its latest COVID-19 numbers for the county on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
The Health District is reporting that there were three new cases in the county as of Tuesday and there has been one new recovery.
As of Tuesday there were ten active cases in the county and one COVID patient being hospitalized. As for an update on the vaccination effort, the Health District reports that there have been 13,451 vaccines administered throughout the county to this point.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a total of 2,487 cases reported in the county and the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Pike County is now up one to 35.
As for the details on the new COVID related death that has been reported in the county, the Health District released the following statement via its Facebook page on Monday evening, “*Pike County Confirms 35th COVID-19 Related Death* The Pike County General Health District is reporting its 35th COVID-19 related death. The deceased individual was a male in his 60’s, and passed away at the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Please respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of a loved one. As a reminder, case investigation was already completed, and close contacts were already notified of potential exposure. No other information will be released at this time.”
The Health District has also released the latest vaccination statistics that were provided to them for the South Central Ohio 10 County Region which includes Pike County.
In that report, which was updated at the end of the previous week, it is stated that 274,334 vaccines administered throughout the ten county region (13,451 of those having been administered in Pike County). Also for the ten county region, there had been 3,297 vaccines administered in the past week.
Also noted in the report is the percentage of individuals which have completed the vaccine series after receiving the first dose, which stands between 95.9-97.7% according to the report. The “Testing Positive Rate” for the ten county region is also included in the report, “Testing Positive Rate: 0-5%-9 counties, 5.1-10%-0 counties, >10%-1 county.”
The Pike County General Health District also held another in its series of COVID Free Vaccination Clinics on Tuesday afternoon/evening at the County Health Department Office. Announcements for future Vaccination Clinics can be found on the Health District’s Facebook page or by calling (740)-947-7721.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.