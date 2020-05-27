A new bookstore will open in Waverly on June 3.
2nd Street Books, which will be located on the corner of Second and Lock streets, will be a used bookstore "with thousands of great titles offered at very low prices," according to Brian Evans, of 2nd Street Books.
"To keep things simple we have our books priced typically at $3 for trade size paperback, $4 for large paperbacks, and $5 for hardbacks," Evans said. "These prices are good unless a book is marked differently. We sift through and hand pick only the best-condition books to offer for sale.
"The bookstore also has thousands of movies with many older titles. Typically, DVDs are $3, Blue rays $5, Disney $5. These prices are good unless marked differently. The bookstore is also offering many games and other unique items. We plan to have vintage industrial items for sale as well."
Bookstore hours will be Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the third and fourth Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
"Stop in and browse through our ever-changing inventory," Evans said.
