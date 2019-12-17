Students in Cristi Thompson’s family and consumer science classes at Waverly High School recently donated approximately 21 blankets to the Waverly Police Department.
According to Thompson, her classes made the polar fleece blankets, known as cut and tie blankets, themselves. Thompson indicated that there is a need for law enforcement to have blankets in their cruisers to help give aid and comfort to those with whom they may come in contact during the course of their duties.
“We want to be involved with our community, and so we talked about what we could do to help out,” she said.
Accepting the blankets on behalf of the police department were Chief Zach Dixon and officers Tanya Gannon and Garland Stiltner.
Students in all four grade levels worked on the blankets, according to Thompson.
Thompson’s students also recently collected toys for the Waverly Fire Department. Check out a future edition of the News Watchman for more information
on that.
