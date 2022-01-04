Ohio gas prices have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.97/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Gas prices in Ohio are 17.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 80.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.56/g today while the most expensive is $3.69/g, a difference of $1.13/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.56/g while the highest is $3.69/g, a difference of $1.13/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today. The national average is down 9.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.03/g higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:
Jan. 3, 2021: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
Jan. 3, 2020: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
Jan. 3, 2019: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
Jan. 3, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)
Jan. 3, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
Jan. 3, 2016: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)
Jan. 3, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
Jan. 3, 2014: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)
Jan. 3, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)
Jan. 3, 2012: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Akron- $2.88/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.88/g.
Dayton- $2.84/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.87/g.
Columbus- $2.94/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/g.
“After a pretty long run of falling gas prices, we’ve seen things stabilize. Oil prices have started to rise as omicron hasn’t been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, Great Lakes states were expected to see a price hike last week, but the hike hasn’t happened just yet, leading me to believe it will occur in short order this week and send the national average higher. For the rest of the nation, with oil near $76 per barrel, we will likely see gas price decreases replaced by minor price increases.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.
