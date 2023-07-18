Fair flower show 21 5143.jpg

These flowers won first prize in the respective classes at the 2021 Pike County Fair.

 File photo by Julie Billings

The Prime Thyme Growers Flower Show will take place during the Pike County Fair on Wednesday, July 2. The set up and placing will start at 8 a.m. and the judging will begin at 11 a.m.

The deadline for completion to be returned to the Pike County Fair Board Office is Wednesday, July 26 at 4 p.m.


  

