PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Village of Waverly
Lots 186 James Emmitts and others addition: Branchie C. Robertson, Reeda Zidaroff, Danny Clayton Zidaroff and Euggle Robertson to Steven Nibert, Jr. and Dorey Nibert. Warranty Deed. September 11, 2019.
14, 0484.4 sq. feet: Dewey Tackett and Tami Tackett to John B. Shewbrooks, Jr. and Debra Jean Shewbrooks. Survivorship Deed. September 16, 2019.
Village of Waverly tracts: William F. Caplinger Trustee, Sonja C. Caplinger Trustee, and William F. Caplinger & Sonja C. Caplinger Trustees to Michael F. Jewell and Brenda E. Jewell. Survivorship Deed. September 27, 2019.
Lot 90 Green Acres Subdivision: Judy A. Fryling, Judy A. Dube, Thomas C. Fryling, Debbie Cohagen, Karen Riley, Michael Fryling, Albert Dube, Hope A. Fryling, Joseph C. Cohagen, William M. Riley, Jr., and Heather M. Fryling to Howard Holdings, LTD. Warranty Deed. October 8, 2019.
Lot 34 Waverly Heights Subdivision: K & D Rentals, LLC. to A & H Rental Properties, LLC. Warranty Deed. October 9, 2019.
Lot 167 Waverly Heights Subdivision: K & D Rentals, LLC. to A & H Rental Properties, LLC. Warranty Deed. October 9, 2019.
Village of Waverly & Pee Pee Township
Lot 14 Emmitt & Company’s Addition, also Pee Pee Twp. 10,450 sq. ft. & 0.881 acres: Robert E. Moore, Jr. and Kimberly D. Moore to Kara Properties, LLC. Warranty Deed. September 16, 2019.
Beaver Township & Seal Township
2.290 acres and 2.2 acres, also Seal Twp. 0.069 acres: Stephen R. Brigner to Stephanie S. Riffitt Trustee and Brigner Preservation Trust. Warranty Deed. October 28, 2019.
2.290 acres and 2.2 acres, also Seal Twp. 0.069 acres: Stephanie S. Riffitt Trustee and Brigner Preservation Trust to Stephanie S. Riffitt. Warranty Deed. October 28, 2019.
2.290 acres and 2.2 acres, also Seal Twp. 0.069 acres: Stephanie S. Riffitt to Stephen R. Brigner. Warranty Deed. October 28, 2019.
Benton Township
Lot 7 Eric Subdivision: Michael Grubb, Lisa O Grubb, and Lisa D Grubb to First Choice Property Acquisitions, LLC. Warranty Deed. October 25, 2019.
Camp Creek Township & Scioto County
Camp Creek Twp. Tracts, also Scioto County: Beverly A. Cooper, Beverly Ann Cooper, and Beverly A. Dailey to Gerald Eugene Dailey, Jr. and Timothy Lee Dailey. Quitclaim Deed. October 29, 2019.
City of Waverly
Lot 4 Howards Addition: Patrick D. Pettay and Brenda L. Pettay to Patrick D. Pettay and Brenda L. Pettay. Survivorship Deed. October 16, 2019.
Lot 5 Waverly Place Addition: Fronie M. Montgomery, Jennifer M. Howell, Jennifer L Howell, Vedarena Elliott, Brian Howell, and Michael Todd Ellott. Warranty Deed. October 23, 2019.
Jackson Township
5.311 acres: Terrisa A. Cannon to Michael D. Taylor and Debra A. Taylor. Warranty Deed. October 28, 2019.
Jackson Twp. Tract: Patrick D. Pettay to Patrick D. Pettay and Brenda L. Pettay. Survivorship Deed. October 29, 2019.
Marion Township
43, 116 sq. ft.: James R. Warnock and Janet Warnock to James R. Warnock and Janet L. Warnock. Survivorship Deed. October 15, 2019.
1.9955 acres: Matthew S. Groves, Samantha Groves, and Samantha J. Gullett to Matthew C. Thacker and Heather Renee Thacker. Warranty Deed. October 24, 2019.
