On Monday, Dec. 23, the Purple Hat Club met at the home of Janice Sharp on Loy's Run Road. Her home was beautifully decorated for the Christmas season.
After a dinner of roast chicken with all the trimmings served by the hostess, the group exchanged Christmas gifts. This was followed by a time of socializing, sharing Christmas stories, and merry making.
Janice's primary Christmas tree was trimmed with all natural habitat elements touched with silver paint — pine cones, acorns, holly sprays, red bud limbs lined with seed pods and dried walnuts.
Those in attendance to enjoy the festivities were Ruth Barth, Thelma Ealey, Becky Fannin, Linda Montgomery, Christina Scearce, Kay Scearse, Mary Steinhauer, Wanda Riley, Korey Sharp, Janice Sharp, Betty Whitt, and Claire Carrier.
The next meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. at New Covenant Church in Waverly. All area ladies are invited to attend this meeting.
