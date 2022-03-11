PIKETON— The first thought many have with Pike County's 4-H program are the livestock competitions during the county fair. This is certainly part of the program, says new 4-H Youth Development Educator Joy Bauman, but only a portion of what is offered.
In addition to the fair, scheduled this year between July 31 and Aug. 6, Bauman said 4-H members can look forward to such events as summer camp, leadership development, and more.
"While I love fairs, there is so much more to 4-H that simply participating in the county fair." she said in a Thursday interview, starting her 4-H experience in 1979. "There are so many learning opportunities, but some of the best opportunities are when you get to meet others and build a network of friends.
Now in her second week at the OSU Pike Extension Office in Piketon, Bauman has enjoyed meeting her new co-workers and making preparations for the upcoming 4-H season.
As an educator, Bauman will be leading volunteers who will be organizing the project programs for the fair.
According to her, there are plenty of options for those outside of animals in the form of "self-determined projects"- projects where the student can design their own project based on their interests.
"There are a lot of kids who choose something they are interested in studying," she said. "Sometimes those topics are popular enough that they get picked up and we help to develop them."
One such example from a student's interest in geology. After others exhibited interest, the initial project paved way towards the 4-H project, "Can you dig it?"
"That's one of the neat things about 4-H," said Bauman. "If there's something in learning about, you can do it on your own."
Beyond fair preparations, Pike 4-H members join with members from Adams, Brown, Lawrence, and Meigs counties in summer camp held in Jackson's Canter's Cave Camp.
Bauman will be involved with training the teenage camp counselors, where all need 24 hours of training.
"Going to camp as campers and then, as they get older, being camp counselors is one of the best skill-building activities that a youth can do to prepare them for whatever lies ahead in the future," she said.
On May 1, there will be an open house at the 1362 Caves Rd. camp for children and parents interested in learning more.
This year's camps are scheduled as followed:
- Beginner Camp: May 31-June 3
- Junior High Camp: June 12-June 15
- Special Needs Camp: June 17-June 19
- Teen Camp: June 24-June 27
- STEM Camp: June 29-July 1
Bauman made her way to Pike County after starting in Coshocton County for the first ten years of her time with 4-H. After attending Ohio State University, she later moved to Adams County with her husband and continued her involvement as a community club advisor for the last 18 years.
There Bauman's three children also participated in 4-H, primarily taking part in cattle competitions as the family has its own beef farm.
Friday, March 18 is the enrollment deadline and those wishing to joining are told to call at 740-289-4347. Membership in the 4-H club program is open to youths who are at least age 8 as of Jan. 1, 2022 and in the third grade until Dec. 31 of the year they reach age 19.
To be a 4-H member, a youth must join a community club, select at least one project to complete, attend a minimum of five club meetings, and participate in judging.
