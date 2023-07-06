Seen here are Pike County Commissioners Jerry Miller, left and Jeff Chattin look through their binoculars to get an up close of the boats passing by. Chattin, Miller and fellow Commissioner Tony Montgomery were the judges for the boat decorating contest.
The winners of the boat decorating contest, The Lake White Globetrotters, pass a basketball back and forth between boats as they pass by the judges.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
This boat has a little bit of everything — flags, balloons, banners, and even an eagle riding up front.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
This boat rocked out with a guitarist and a “barn” full of animals in Lake White Boat Parade Tuesday afternoon.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
Viewers of the boat parade from the deck of the Lake White Club cheer as decorated boats passed by as part of the Lake White Boat Parade Tuesday afternoon.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
Definitely being the most original watercraft was the one this pair men entered the parade with — a motorized old boat dock with flags and an umbrella.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
This boat’s riders wave to the judges and patrons of the Lake White Club as it passes by during the Lake White Boat Parade.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
With Uncle Sam leading the way and an eagle up top, this boat showed off some patriotic spirit decked out with flags and balloons.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
Decked out in their red, white and blue uniforms and with the matching beach balls, the Lake White Globetrotters “took the court” Tuesday afternoon.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
This shark boat featured the teeth and the people on board doing the “chomp” as the boat paraded by the Lake White Club Tuesday afternoon.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
The three donned their Uncle Sam hats and grabbed a flag to show their patriotism during the Lake White Boat Parade Tuesday afternoon.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
Pictured here is Todd Harris, Grand Marshal of the Lake White Boat Parade giving up thumbs up.
Photo submitted by Matt Parker
Lady Liberty leads this boat decked out with flag and balloons and banner saying “God Bless America”
