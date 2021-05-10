Early on Monday morning it was discovered that several of the headstones at the Bailey Chapel Cemetery near Wakefield had been knocked over and destroyed.
According to Scioto Township Trustee Bernie Neal, the apparent cause of the damage was a car that had been run off the pavement and into the cemetery. The car was discovered Monday morning at the cemetery and it was presumed to be abandoned overnight. Neal says there were no license plates on the car upon its discovery.
The car, which left visible tracks in the ground around the headstones, was impounded on Monday, and the Scioto Township Trustees elected to call in the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning for an official report.
Richard Pritchett, who is also a Scioto Township Trustee, pointed out that there is a posted speed limit of 10 miles per hour on the cemetery grounds, which he says was likely ignored, “The speed limit is posted and it’s ten miles an hour. Obviously you can see from the length of the destruction the car was not traveling at that speed.”
With Memorial Day coming up soon, Neal says it is tough to see this type of damage done to the cemetery, “We figure there is several hundred dollars worth of damage done here. We hate to have it done right here close to Memorial Day. We’re getting the cemetery ready for that now.”
Pritchett added his disappointment to see this type of damage done to such a nice cemetery where many loved ones are buried, “You would like to think that people have more respect for a place that many people come for closure. Many are putting their deceased family members and friends in a restful and peaceful place and it’s a shame to see this.”
The committee says they take pride in keeping the cemetery looking nice and Pritchett says they spend a lot of time and effort to ensure it is kept that way, “We do all the work we can and spend as much money as what we can in our budget to keep it looking nice out here. We’ve had good trustees in the past that have all tried to keep it looking good and we are trying to follow in their footsteps. We have many family and friends that are buried here as well.”
The township committee is currently working to repair the damages that were done in preparation for Memorial Day, which will be observed on Monday, May 31st.
