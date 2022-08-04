YMCA logo on white

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced today that it has partnered with the Ohio Alliance of YMCAs Foundation (Ohio YMCA) to provide free memberships for certified foster homes and approved kinship caregivers who meet certain eligibility criteria. Bridges participants and their children are also eligible.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our resource families and the youth in our Bridges program,” ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder said. “Not only will these families be able to enjoy the benefits of exercise, but they will also be able to spend time together, enjoying the fun recreational activities our Ohio YMCAs have to offer.”

