Waverly second graders and Tiger student-athletes are teaming up with the 2nd and 7 Foundation to take on reading.

The 2nd and 7 Foundation promotes reading and encourages high school athletes to be positive role models by partnering with young students. The program, started in 1999 by former Ohio State football players Ryan Miller, Luke Fickell, and Mike Vrabel, provides free books to each second grader at Waverly Primary School.


