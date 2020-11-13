CIRCLEVILLE — Due to the rising COVID-19 crisis, Ohio Christian University has made the decision to send the student body home early, the school announced on Friday. All students must move off campus no later than Wednesday, November 18th at noon. This will not affect the men's and women's basketball programs, as they will remain on campus to participate in their seasons.
All face to face classes will end on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and will transition to virtual online learning the following day (18). All students must follow checkout protocol prior to leaving.
As you transition home for the Thanksgiving and Advent holiday season, please remember:
-Stay ENGAGED - Classes are still up and running through the end of the semester.
-Stay SAFE – Social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands.
-Be SMART – About where you go, and who you are with.
