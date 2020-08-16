containers

From the truck’s interior, InSolves Vice President Steve Barbarits discusses the construction of the containers with, from left, Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer; Brian Clayman, FBP Director of Waste Management; J.D. Dowell, FBP Site Project Director; and Tim Poe, FBP Director of Nuclear Operations.

Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) is proud to partner with Piketon-based InSolves for an innovative approach to assist in the on-going decontamination and decommissioning of the former gaseous diffusion plant at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Portsmouth site nearby.

“Working with a locally-owned manufacturer is beneficial in two ways,” said J.D. Dowell, FBP Site Project Director. “We are able to re-invest in the local economy and we are working with a company that we know will provide a quality product. Having a trusted partner like InSolves in our community is a significant advantage for the project.”

InSolves recently completed an order to build custom containers to help improve project efficiency. Small contaminated waste items removed from the buildings that are planned to be demolished will be placed in the containers and then scanned all at once to determine if they meet U.S. Department of Transportation regulations for packaging and eventual disposal. By using the new containers, FBP will be able to more than triple the amount of material safely analyzed each week.

“InSolves is a Piketon business … if they succeed, we all succeed,” said Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer, who was on hand to see the new containers before they were delivered to the project. “What’s good for InSolves is good for Piketon. Fluor-BWXT is a good neighbor to us and giving business to our village businesses is appreciated.”

The on-going partnership between FBP and InSolves is an example of FBP’s commitment to strengthening the local economy. One of the goals of the company is to reinvest in southern Ohio by buying goods and services from small businesses in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties.

“We want to be able to bring more local jobs to local people,” said Steven Barbarits, Vice-President of InSolves. “The work from Fluor-BWXT allows us to create more high-paying jobs in the community.”

