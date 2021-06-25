The Pike County General Health District released its latest COVID-19 numbers for the county on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
The Health District reported that the total number of active cases was down two from the previous report from three to now only one.
As of Wednesday, along with the singular active case, there were zero COVID patients being hospitalized in the county. As for an update on the vaccination effort, the Health District reports that there have been 13,654 vaccines administered throughout the county to this point.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a total of 2,489 cases reported in the county and the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Pike County is now up one to 37. The following release was posted to the Pike County General Health District’s Facebook page in regards to that death: “The Pike County General Health District is reporting its 37th COVID-19 related death. The deceased individual was a male in his 60’s, and passed away at the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Please respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of a loved one. As a reminder, case investigation was already completed, and close contacts were already notified of potential exposure. No other information will be released at this time.”
Despite the unfortunate report of a 37th COVID-related death in the county, there does seem to be some positive news in regards to the county’s progress in handling COVID-19 cases in general. As of Wednesday, June 23, the Health District proudly reported via its Facebook page that after 429 consecutive days with at least one active COVID case in the county, there are now zero active cases being reported in the county.
The Pike County General Health District is continuing to hold free vaccination clinics throughout the county on a weekly basis. More info can be found at the Health District’s Facebook page.
