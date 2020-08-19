*Classes listed by name and placing. 

Cones and Barrels, 8-13: Faith Amato 1, Nevaeh Stiltner 2, McKenzie Wiseman 3, Hunter Hauck 4, Shelby Ewing 5

Cones and Barrels, 14-18: Kolten Miller 1, Hayden Hauck 2, Layne Brooks 3, Riley Welch 4, Elani Schiller 5

Pole Bending, 8-13: Nevaeh Stiltner 1, McKenzie Wiseman 2, Faith Amato 3, Hunter Hauck 4, Calli Knight 5

Pole Bending, 14-18: Kolten Miller 1, Hayden Hauck 2, Layne Brooks 3, Addison Johnson 4, Shelby Carrico 5

Barrel Racing, 8-13: Faith Amato 1, Nevaeh Stiltner 2, McKenzie Wiseman 3, Calli Knight 4, Hunter Hauck 5

Barrel Racing, 14-18: Mayln Conley 1, Kolten Miller 2,Layne Brooks 3, Khloe Case 4, Addison Johnson 5

Stakes Race, 8-13: Nevaeh Stiltner 1, Faith Amato 2, McKenzie Wiseman 3, Hunter Hauck 4, Madelyn Smith 5

Stakes Race, 14-18: Addison Johnson 1, Kolten Miller 2, Mayln Conley 3, Hayden Hauck 4, Jayden Whitmore 5

Keyhole Race, 8-13: Faith Amato 1, Calli Knight 2, Nevaeh Stiltner 3, Madelyn Smith 4, Hunter Hauck 5

Keyhole Race, 14-18: Hayden Hauck 1, Addison Johnson 2, Mayln Conley 3, Layne Brooks 4, Khloe Case 5

