"Innovative Marketing for Your Business", a free class, will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at OSU South Centers Endeavor Center, 1862 Shyville Road, Piketon from 1 to 3 p.m.

During this informative training, we will discuss innovative ways to market to government agencies and businesses including online marketing, ETC, and more.

Plan to join us at The Endeavor Center on the campus of The Ohio State University South Centers in Piketon. Register online at sopoc.ecenterdirect.com or over the phone by calling 740-377-4550. 

