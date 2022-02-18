PIKE COUNTY— It rained cats and dogs on Thursday in Pike County, to the tune of a record-breaking sum.
According to the National Weather Service, 1.31 inches of rain fell on Feb. 17 — more than an inch higher than the average precipitation for the day.
As a result, the waters of the Scioto River were expected to crest at 25 feet in Piketon- five feet above the flood stage.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Scioto and Pike counties on Friday, which is expected to expire on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.