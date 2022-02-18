PIKE COUNTY— It rained cats and dogs on Thursday in Pike County, to the tune of a record-breaking sum.

According to the National Weather Service, 1.31 inches of rain fell on Feb. 17 — more than an inch higher than the average precipitation for the day.

As a result, the waters of the Scioto River were expected to crest at 25 feet in Piketon- five feet above the flood stage.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Scioto and Pike counties on Friday, which is expected to expire on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

