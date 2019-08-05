Fluor-BWXT (FBP) is proud to partner with The Ohio State University Extension Pike County office and Eastern Local School District to provide a new program for local students and families.
“Eagle Families Unite” is a part of the internationally recognized “Strengthening Families” program and is one of the first two established in Ohio. The program brings students together with their families to develop skills in handling peer pressure and creating a positive future while building on their family strengths in showing love and setting limits.
“I really like how the program helps the kids recognize peer pressure, how to avoid it, and use preventative peer pressure tactics to make good choices for themselves,” said Heather Jones, program facilitator, mother, and FBP employee.
The next phase of the program is a 15-week life skills course that will be taught to all Eastern seventh-grade students. The OSU Extension Office hopes to offer another “Eagle Families Unite” program in the future.
The Fluor-BWXT Community Commitment Plan is dedicated to providing support and funding for economic development as well as charitable and educational organizations in Pike, Scioto, Ross and Jackson counties.
