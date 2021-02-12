The agenda for the upcoming Waverly Village Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. has been released.

Items on the agenda include the following:

• Roll Call

• Approval of the Tuesday, February 2, 2021 Regular Meeting Minutes

• Approval of the January 2021 Financial Report submitted by Terra Thornsberry, Chief Deputy Auditor

• Approval of the January 2021 Tax Report submitted by Karen Downs, Tax Administrator

• Mayor’s Report

• Committee Reports, including — Personnel Committee Report: Mary Ellen Cormany, Chair; Public Service Committee Report: Steve Fisher, Chair; Zoning Committee Report: Christina Sheridan, Chair; Public Safety Committee Report: Tom Hlasten, Chair; Recreation Committee Report: Forest Blakeman, Chair; and Finance Committee Report: Joyce Thompson, Chair.

• New Business:

1. Ordinance #2-2021 — (Second and Third Readings Dispensed)

Purpose: To amend Ordinance #54-2020, the Wage Ordinance for the year 2021

2. Ordinance #3-2021 — (Second and Third Readings Dispensed)

Purpose: To amend Ordinance #55-2020, the Proposed Budget Appropriations for the year 2021

• Guest Speakers

• Auditors Report

• Announcements

The next Waverly Village Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 7 p.m.

The next Planning Commission meeting: Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 9 a.m.

• Adjournment

