Jim and Ardith Henry

Jim and Ardith Henry will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 10, 2020.

Please help the family celebrate their anniversary by sending cards and well wishes to Jim and Ardith Henry c/o Pike County News Watchman, PO Box 151, Waverly, OH 45690, or drop off a card at the News Watchman office. You can put the card through the mail slot in the front door of the office at 14532 U.S. Highway 23, Suite A, Waverly.

