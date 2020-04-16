PIKE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT
Nov. 11, 2019 through Feb. 20, 2020
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
2019CR000094 — State of Ohio vs. Kyle A. Roar. Dismissed. Disposition Date: Jan. 8, 2020.
SEXUAL BATTERY
2019CR000034 — State of Ohio vs. Devon Brigner. Convicted. Disposition Date: Nov. 1, 2019.
THEFT
2019CR000079 — State of Ohio vs. Jesse Andrew Johnson. Convicted. Disposition Date: Dec. 23, 2019.
2019CR000078 — State of Ohio vs. Donald R. Henson Jr. Dismissed. Disposition Date: Nov. 13, 2019.
TRAFFICKING
2019CR000042 — State of Ohio vs. Craig E. Leeth. Convicted. Disposition Date: Nov. 21, 2019.
2018CR000131 — State of Ohio vs. Stephon Peters. Dismissed. Disposition Date: Nov. 13, 2019.
2018CR000067 — State of Ohio vs. Morgan W. Klink. Dismissed. Disposition Date: Dec. 3, 2019.
PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Jan. 24, 2020
Andrew T. Harris - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling shall refrain from all contact with Martha Harris, except facilitate visitation by domestic relations court order. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 225 St. Anthony's Lane, Apartment 7, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Defendant may have limited contact with Martha Harris and may go around 225 St. Anthony's Lane, Apartment 7, Waverly, Ohio 45690, within seven days of defendant's release from jail, only if accompanied by a uniformed law enforcement officer to obtain the defendant's clothes and personal effects. $100 in court costs. 10 jail days.
Melissa J. Barker - Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
Jan. 22, 2020
Eddie C. Adams - Controlled substance (2X) and drug abuse instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Michaelann Hatfield - Driving under suspension. Dismiss in court. No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Heather Penwell - Drug abuse instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Feb. 3, 2020
Roger Fitch - Reckless operation on the highway. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Paid in court.
Bo Michelle Tackett - Drug abuse instrument. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Crystal Rigsby - Drug abuse instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Newton Township
15 acres: Mark Andrew Johnson to Karen Waller. Certificate of Transfer. Jan. 15, 2020.
2.2503 acres: Tonya Williams and Brandon Williams to Tara L. Raines and Jesse Dwayne Raines. Warranty Deed. Jan. 21, 2020.
1.548 acres: Barbara Massey and Barbara L. Massey to Terra J. Massey Thornsberry. Quit Claim Deed. Feb. 13, 2020.
0.8926 acres: Terry Robert Shanks to Amber Pyle. Warranty Deed. March 3, 2020.
