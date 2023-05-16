Commissioners Proclaim

Pictured are from left Front Row: Pike County Commissioner Jerry Miller, Pike County Commissioner Tony Montgomery, Pike County Commissioner Jeff Chattin. Back Row : Specialized Recovery Services Supervisor Niki Alltop, Senior Programs Manager AJ Pritchett, Senior Program Coordinator Melody Lucas Senior Program Coordinator, Jenni Lewis Director of Communications at Area Agency on Aging.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

Whereas, Pike County includes a growing number of older Americans who contribute their strength, wisdom and experience to our community; and

Whereas, communities benefit when people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds have the opportunity to participate and live independently; and


