Pictured are from left Front Row: Pike County Commissioner Jerry Miller, Pike County Commissioner Tony Montgomery, Pike County Commissioner Jeff Chattin. Back Row : Specialized Recovery Services Supervisor Niki Alltop, Senior Programs Manager AJ Pritchett, Senior Program Coordinator Melody Lucas Senior Program Coordinator, Jenni Lewis Director of Communications at Area Agency on Aging.
Whereas, Pike County includes a growing number of older Americans who contribute their strength, wisdom and experience to our community; and
Whereas, communities benefit when people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds have the opportunity to participate and live independently; and
Whereas, Pike County recognizes the need to create a community that offers the services and supports older adults may need to make choices about how they age; and
Whereas, Pike County can work to build an even better community for our older residents by
Not limiting our thinking about aging.
Explaining and combining stereotypes.
Emphasizing the many positives aspects of aging.
Inspiring older adults to push past traditional boundaries; and
Embracing our community’s diversity
Now therefore, we, the Pike County Commissioners, do hereby proclaim May 2023 to Older Americans Month. We urge every resident to celebrate our older citizens, help create an inclusive society, and accept the challenge of flexible thinking around aging.
