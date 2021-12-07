The Piketon/Jasper United Methodist Church choir is extending an invitation to those adults who would like to join their choir in singing Christmas carols to the local nursing home residents in Pike County on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The carolers will meet at the church at 12:30 p.m. to organize then leave for the nursing homes. The first stop will be at 1 p.m. at Traditions in Bristol Village, the second stop will be at 2 p.m. at the Piketon Nursing Center on Pike Hill, and the third stop will be at 3 p.m. at the Pavilion Nursing Home in Piketon. Christmas caroling books will be provided.
If possible, please wear red Christmas tops and black slacks. If you desire, please wear Santa hats and brings bells and tambourines. Everyone must be vaccinated twice and have taken the booster shot and wear masks. If interested, please call Sarah, choir director at 740-912-9220 by Dec. 20.
After caroling, the group will return to the church for a pizza party followed by "Merry Christmas bingo."
