Council discusses road equipment, repairs By Patrick Keck News Watchman Editor Patrick Keck Author email May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago

WAVERLY — Discussions are ongoing within Waverly Village Council regarding improvements to village streets and how they are treated.Councilman Skymr Bevens said council's recent session on May 17 that the streets department was considering the purchase of a new street sweeper and skid-steer sweeper.Sweepers are available to purchase in online auctions, where the village would likely purchase from. Having the funding to purchase one could require the village to hold a special session.Mayor Greg Kempton said prior attempts to purchase a street sweeper fell short, sometimes just due to deadlines of the auction."We actually lost one street sweeper because there wasn't enough funds to immediately cover it," the mayor said.Council also held some discussions on needed road paving in the village. Among areas most in need, Councilman Forest Blakeman said, is Second Street.This area near Rural King and the Pike County YMCA is among the most widely-used roads in the county and one the mayor called a "very expensive overlay."In recent years, Kempton said Waverly has lacked the funds to make repairs. Increasingly, the road is in need."This year, after this winter, it's noticeably worse," he said. "If we go another year, it'll be an absolute emergency to do it."Blakeman asked if the road could be at least chipped and sealed as a stopgap, but the mayor says road are rarely if ever treated that way in-town.The high amount of semi-truck traffic through that area would make chipping and sealing less effective if pursued, said Kempton.An expensive operation would follow with the paving of Second Street, potentially requiring the village to fund it over a course of two separate years."We may have to get a little creative, but we're going to have come up with some extra money next year," the mayor said.No votes took place during the May 17 session on these topics, but conversations may reemerge closer to next winter. Council will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, June 7 at 7 p.m.Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
