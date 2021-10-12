CHILLICOTHE– Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of three specialty providers, across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for our patients throughout the region.
Adena is pleased to welcome:
Xiaogang Jiang, MD, PhD is now seeing patients in Chillicothe for interventional pain management at the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute. Dr. Jiang has multiple degrees earning his medical degree from Shandong Medical University in Jinan, China. He completed his residency at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, VA and his fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH.
Thomas Kellam, MD is welcomed to the team of AOSI sports medicine providers seeing patients in Waverly. A board-certified physician, Dr. Kellam earned his medical degree from the University of South Carolina and completed his residency at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, NC before returning to Columbia, SC for his residency at Prisma Health.
Rakesh Vadde, MD is now accepting new patients with Adena Pulmonary, seeing patients in Chillicothe. Dr. Vadde is board-certified and received his medical degree from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bangalore, India. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Pulmonary Medicine at Interfaith Medical Center in New York. Dr. Vadde completed his fellowship in Critical Care Medicine at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
For more about Adena Health System and its full range of health care providers, visit us at adena.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.
