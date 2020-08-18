Champion Jr. Doe – Macie Colburn

Reserve Champion Jr. Doe – Jackson Cooper

Champion Sr. Doe – Keegan Brandum

Reserve Sr. Doe – Jackson Cooper

Grand Champion Doe – Macie Colburn

Reserve Champion Doe – Keegan Brandum

Champion Jr. Buck – Macie Colburn

Reserve Champion Jr. Buck – Grace Cooper

Champion Sr Buck – Macie Colburn

Reserve Champion Sr. Buck – Winn Farmer

Grand Champion Buck — Macie Colburn

Reserve Champion Buck – Winn Farmer

Grand Champion Doe & Litter – Jackson Cooper

Reserve Champion Doe & Litter – Jackson Cooper

