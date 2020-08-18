Champion Jr. Doe – Macie Colburn
Reserve Champion Jr. Doe – Jackson Cooper
Champion Sr. Doe – Keegan Brandum
Reserve Sr. Doe – Jackson Cooper
Grand Champion Doe – Macie Colburn
Reserve Champion Doe – Keegan Brandum
Champion Jr. Buck – Macie Colburn
Reserve Champion Jr. Buck – Grace Cooper
Champion Sr Buck – Macie Colburn
Reserve Champion Sr. Buck – Winn Farmer
Grand Champion Buck — Macie Colburn
Reserve Champion Buck – Winn Farmer
Grand Champion Doe & Litter – Jackson Cooper
Reserve Champion Doe & Litter – Jackson Cooper
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.