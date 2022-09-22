ODNR - Lake Hope kayaks

Lake Hope State Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) invites everyone to spend this Saturday at a state park, nature preserve, forest, or wildlife area, to celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24. The day is designated to celebrate the connection between people and the great outdoors, inspire environmental stewardship, and encourage the use of open space for education, recreation, and healthy living.

“Ohio is home to the best outdoor recreation in the country and National Public Lands Day is the perfect excuse to enjoy it,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Whether it’s hunting, fishing, hiking, or just sightseeing, I hope everyone can make time to get out and experience Ohio’s natural beauty this weekend.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments