COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) invites everyone to spend this Saturday at a state park, nature preserve, forest, or wildlife area, to celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24. The day is designated to celebrate the connection between people and the great outdoors, inspire environmental stewardship, and encourage the use of open space for education, recreation, and healthy living.
“Ohio is home to the best outdoor recreation in the country and National Public Lands Day is the perfect excuse to enjoy it,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Whether it’s hunting, fishing, hiking, or just sightseeing, I hope everyone can make time to get out and experience Ohio’s natural beauty this weekend.”
ODNR has a variety of places where people can enjoy National Public Lands Day – for free! The Department owns and manages more than 800,000 acres of land, including 75 state parks, 24 state forests, 140 state nature preserves and 150 wildlife areas. There are also more than 120,000 acres of inland waters; 7,000 miles of streams; 481 miles of Ohio River; and 2.25 million acres of Lake Erie that people can visit and spend the day in nature.
“No matter what you’re looking for in the great outdoors, we’ve got it at one of our hundreds of properties,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “So, on Saturday, we encourage everyone to take in a story at one of our Storybook Trails, look for signs of autumn at a state forest or nature preserve, paddle along a winding river, or hike to one of Ohio’s tallest peaks. Get outside and enjoy everything Ohio has to offer.”
National Public Lands Day, held on the fourth Saturday every September, is organized by the National Environmental Education Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service and other federal agencies. It is traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
