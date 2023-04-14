phone booth

On March 28, crews rescued part of site history for the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) program. The Superman© telephone booth was used to muffle background noise from equipment running inside a pump house during phone calls. It is one of two original full-size booths remaining at Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP). FBP Demolition Manager Mick Scott made the connection to preserve the booth for NHPA. From left, Scott, FBP NHPA Site Lead Marc Hill, North Wind/Leidos Telecommunications Manager Jeff Oates and Technician Aaron Cooper stand inside the X-540 general telephone building with one of the last telephone booths at the Portsmouth site.

 Photo submitted by Michelle Teeters

PIKE COUNTY, OH—Preserving history is just one part of the mission at Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP), even in the midst of demolition and environmental cleanup activities. Recently, employees made the call to save a Superman© telephone booth that had been used inside a pump house to create a quiet space for phone calls by muffling the mechanical hum of equipment running in the building. The glass-enclosed booth is like the one used by the fictional man of steel in movies and comic books.

With the pump house on the shortlist for demolition, the booth was in the way and at risk for destruction. FBP Demolition Manager Mick Scott made the connection to save the phone booth for the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) program.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments