With the pump house on the shortlist for demolition, the booth was in the way and at risk for destruction. FBP Demolition Manager Mick Scott made the connection to save the phone booth for the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) program.
“GTE phone booths were red in the 1960s and in the mid-70s, they were blue,” Scott said. “This particular booth had a plant phone in it that could be used by employees who needed to make phone calls while working in a noisy environment.”
North Wind/Leidos Telecommunications Manager Jeff Oates said the former X-630 Pump House had a similar booth that sold in an onsite auction several years ago. Vintage units like this one are selling on the open market for thousands of dollars.
NHPA Site Lead Marc Hill said the phone booth will be added to the NHPA collection.
“The telephone booth is now designated as an NHPA-based salvaged item, and is being held and maintained to preserve the PORTS Cold War-era mission story,” Hill said. “We are very fortunate to have employees who have taken the time to identify items for the NHPA program.”
Some phone booths in the U.S. are being rented out by companies as props for photoshoots and films, while others, according to a 2016 article in The New York Times, are being used as sidewalk Wi-Fi kiosks.
