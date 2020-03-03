Wheelersburg High School will sets its sights on its fourth consecutive U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) South Central Ohio Regional Science Bowl against 31 competitors on Friday, March 6 at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth.
The event will mark the eighth version of the academic competition, which draws high school students from Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties in a fast-paced, question-and-answer format. Teams compete in pool play in the morning, which establishes seeds for a single-elimination tournament in the afternoon.
“This event showcases some of southern Ohio’s brightest students, and the Department of Energy appreciates its partnership with Shawnee State University,” said event coordinator Greg Simonton of DOE’s Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office. “The winning team earns an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the DOE National Science Bowl – a tremendous opportunity and experience for these young people.”
Students are quizzed in all branches of science and mathematics. Previous winners besides Wheelersburg include Zane Trace, Portsmouth Notre Dame, and Chillicothe. All those teams are competing at this year’s event, along with Clay, Green, Huntington Ross, Minford, Northwest, Pike Christian Academy, Piketon, Portsmouth West, Sciotoville East, South Webster, Valley, Vern Riffe Career Technology Center, Waverly, and Western Pike.
The 32-team field is made up of teams from 18 schools with schools being allowed to enter two teams as availability allows.
The event is sponsored by Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, Portsmouth Mission Alliance, the Shawnee State University Foundation, the Portsmouth Site Specific Advisory Board, RSI EnTech, the Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative, Mid-America Conversion Services, EHI Consultants, Veolia, Studio Blue and 8-Bit Buddy.
“We appreciate the support of our local sponsors who allow us to offer prize packages to the schools as part of the competition,” Simonton said. “This event is broadly supported because it showcases the talent and intelligence of our regional students. This is part of our contribution to the federal government’s focus on STEM-related education.”
DOE created the National Science Bowl in 1991 to encourage students to excel in mathematics and science and to pursue careers in these fields. More than 290,000 students have participated in the National Science Bowl throughout its 29-year history, and it is one of the nation’s largest science competitions.
