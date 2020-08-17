*Classes listed by name and placing.

ANGUS

Angus — Class 4: Ryane Bond 1

Champion Angus: RYANE BOND

MAINE ANJOU

Maine Anjou — Class 1: Reese Bond 1

Maine Anjou — Class 4: Jayla Ricer 2

Champion Maine Anjou: REESE BOND

SIMMENTAL

Simmental — Class 2: Aubrey Bapst

Simmental — Class 3: Emilee Heibel

Simmental — Class 4: Isabella Dean

Champion Simmental: EMILEE HEIBEL

HEREFORD

Hereford — Class 7: Wyatt McClay 1

Champion Hereford: WYATT MCCLAY

CROSSBRED

Crossbred — Class 1: Kylea Burdett, Morgan Cox, Emilee Heibel, Jada Osborne

Champion Crossbred: EMILEE HEIBEL

CHAMPION BEEF BREEDING: RYANE BOND

RESERVE CHAMPION BEEF BREEDING: REESE BOND

