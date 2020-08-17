*Classes listed by name and placing.
ANGUS
Angus — Class 4: Ryane Bond 1
Champion Angus: RYANE BOND
MAINE ANJOU
Maine Anjou — Class 1: Reese Bond 1
Maine Anjou — Class 4: Jayla Ricer 2
Champion Maine Anjou: REESE BOND
SIMMENTAL
Simmental — Class 2: Aubrey Bapst
Simmental — Class 3: Emilee Heibel
Simmental — Class 4: Isabella Dean
Champion Simmental: EMILEE HEIBEL
HEREFORD
Hereford — Class 7: Wyatt McClay 1
Champion Hereford: WYATT MCCLAY
CROSSBRED
Crossbred — Class 1: Kylea Burdett, Morgan Cox, Emilee Heibel, Jada Osborne
Champion Crossbred: EMILEE HEIBEL
CHAMPION BEEF BREEDING: RYANE BOND
RESERVE CHAMPION BEEF BREEDING: REESE BOND
