On Nov. 2, Girl Scouts across Ohio will be visiting Goodwill stores to earn a special patch for Good Turn Day.
All eight of the Goodwill of South Central Ohio stores will participate in the special day again this year. The idea of the annual event is to provide Girl Scouts an opportunity to do a “good turn” in their community by collecting used clothing, books, housewares, and other items to donate to Goodwill. Scouts may also choose to volunteer in a Goodwill store.
“We’re excited to participate in Good Turn Day again this year and appreciate what these young ladies do for Goodwill,” said Goodwill of South Central Ohio CEO Marvin Jones. “The Girl Scouts’ efforts will help Goodwill with its mission as a non-profit organization to improve the quality of life and job opportunities for those with disabilities and disadvantages across our eight-county region.”
Last year, the eight stores awarded about 100 Good Turn Day patches. Girl Scouts earn a patch by donating a large trash bag of items or volunteering in the store for one hour.
Donations for Good Turn Day may be dropped off anytime during business hours Nov. 2 at our stores in Athens, Chillicothe, Circleville, Jackson, Logan, McArthur, Washington Court House, and Waverly.
Volunteer opportunities for Scouts at the stores will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 and requires an appointment to be made by Oct. 31. Girl Scouts wanting to volunteer should contact Jona Ison to arrange a time at 740-702-4000 Ext. 135 or via email at jona.ison@gwisco.org .
For more information on Goodwill, go online to www.GWISCO.org and follow us on Facebook.
