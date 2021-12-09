1. USW offering free training for local job seekers
PIKETON— The United SteelWorkers Union (USW) Local 1-689, the Tony Mazzocchi Center for Health, Safety, and Environmental Education, The Village of Piketon and the Pike County Career Technology Center announced they are working together to offer free training for local job seekers who want to fill open positions at the Department of Energy (DOE) Piketon Site, as well as for the existing workers so they can cross-train to maintain employment as work scope and skill mix requirements change.
2. Pike County Farm Bureau receives Innovation and Collaboration Awards from Ohio Farm Bureau
The Pike County Farm Bureau received two awards from the Ohio Farm Bureau for its new and collaborative projects over the past year. PCFB will earn $1,500 and split $4,000 with the Scioto and Jackson-Vinton farm bureaus for their accomplishments.
3. Dec. 12 in History
On Dec. 12, 1770, The British soldiers responsible for the "Boston Massacre" are acquitted on murder charges. On Dec. 12, 1985, Arrow Air Flight 1285 crashed after takeoff at Gander, Newfoundland; among the 256 dead were 236 members of the US Army's 101st Airborne Division. On Dec. 12, 2000, The US Supreme Court announced its decision in Bush v. Gore, effectively ending legal changes to the results of that year's Presidential election.
