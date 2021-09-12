PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
April 12, 2021
Matthew A. Keaton - Driving under suspension and disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P. Program). Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Shawnda Richards. $200 in court costs. 32 jail days.
Matthew A. Keaton - Aggravated menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Donald E. Zeallear - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Harlan Borders. $100 in court costs.
Donald E. Zeallear - Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Christian M. Dunn - Domestic threat. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Herbert L. Steppe - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Herbert L. Steppe - Physical control. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Neil T. Bowen - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall complete domestic violence counseling (B.I.P. Program). $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Neil T. Bowen - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Robert J. Smith - Robbery and resist arrest. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Raymond H. Lewis - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. License suspended from October 28, 2020. through October 28, 2021. $375 fine. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days.
Raymond H. Lewis - D.U.I. and open container. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Justin C. Hoskins - No operator’s license. Pled no contest. Reduced. $150 fine. $100 in court costs.
Justin C. Hoskins - Non. compliance license suspension and fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jonathan L. Thompson - Theft, aggravated robbery, and criminal trespass. Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Jerod M. Miller - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Jerod M. Miller - Possession of drug instruments and drug paraphernalia (2X). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Brylee P. Lunsford - Underage consumption. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; diversion complete. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Brett M. Tomblin - No operator’s license. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Anthony M. Hatfield - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed within six months. $25 fine. $100 in court costs.
Rocky D. Newman - Receiving. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing.
Willie M. Meade Jr. - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Farish L. Meade - Driving under suspension — registration violation, fail to control, and hit skip. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $225 fine. $100 in court costs.
Paul W. Lett - No operator’s license. Pled no contest. Reduced. $150 fine. $100 in court costs.
April 13, 2021
Anthony D. Hersman - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Paul W. Lett - Marked lanes. Pled no contest. Found guilty.
