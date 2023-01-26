The Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD) will hold its inaugural Night to Shine event on Friday, Feb. 10 at the News Covenant Church, located behind the Pike County Government Center, in Waverly.
I started working in Pike County a year and a half ago," said Monica Huffman, President of the Night to Shine Committee. "This past spring I realized Pike County did not have Night to Shine."
"Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. It's basically like a prom for people with developmental disabilities. It's to celebrate them, honor them … just so that they are loved and know they are worth our time and attention."
Tebow has a special video message that goes to all Night to Shine events. February 10 is a worldwide day for these type of events for individuals with disabilities.
Huffman decided to invite surrounding counties after learning that other counties did have Night to Shine events either.
"So now it's Pike (County), Jackson (County), Ross (County) and Scioto County," Huffman said. "We have more than 100 people registered so we hope we have everything ready."
The event will be decorated with arches, nice table coverings. There will be a professional photographer, as well as photo booths and a disc jockey will be providing the music.
"Each individual at the main event will receive a sash, crown or tiara, and be announced as a king or queen," Jessica Scaggs, Treasurer of the Night to Shine Committee, said. "They each will be given a swag bag, which has gifts, items to let them know they are loved and cared for."
Scaggs said that also in the bag there will be trinkets from sponsoring entities and gifts from other counties involved in the Night to Shine event.
Huffman said the event will be catered, and that the PCBDD and the SCBDD (Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities) have been very helpful, but they have sponsorships coming in.
"They (the clients) seem pretty excited," Huffman said. "Especially over the last couple of weeks. We've gotten multiple registrations from the four counties. They're really excited."
"I have been to one in another county, and I was sold on it," Huffman said.
The Night to Shine is not just an event for the individuals but there is also an event, at a different location, for the caretakers and staff members. The event for the caretakers will have a buffet style dinner and the Waverly Jazz Band will provide music
"I feel like it (Night to Shine) is important because we want these people to know, the individuals and especially the caretakers, that we appreciate them," Huffman said. "They are vital, especially the caretakers, in these individuals' lives. We just want them to know how much we value them and appreciate them."
Anyone wishing to volunteer should contact Huffman or Scaggs at 740-941-3591 or email them at pikeconts@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.