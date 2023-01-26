Night to Shine

The Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD) will hold its inaugural Night to Shine event on Friday, Feb. 10 at the News Covenant Church, located behind the Pike County Government Center, in Waverly.

I started working in Pike County a year and a half ago," said Monica Huffman, President of the Night to Shine Committee. "This past spring I realized Pike County did not have Night to Shine."


