As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project on Adams Road in Pike County.
PIK-CR 77-2.07 (PID: 112286) — It is proposed to replace the structure on CR 77 (Adams Rd.) at the 2.07 mile mark in Pike County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Union Township.
The existing structure is a single span steel beam on concrete abutments supported on spread footings, and was built in 1970. The new structure will be a single span prestressed box beam with composite concrete deck on semi-integral abutments supported on drilled shafts.
The project will require approximately 0.061 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along the stream channel.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.
The local detour will be CR 76 (Red Hollow Rd.) to SR 32 to SR 335 to CR 77 (Adams Rd.). The local detour is approximately 3.5 miles.
The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% Local. The environmental commitment date is 8/6/2021. The project is currently expected to be awarded 7/1/2022.
Written comments should be submitted by August 29, 2020, or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.