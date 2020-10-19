More than 200 students qualified for the summer semester 2020 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. Local students included:
Kelsey Shepherd of Piketon
Zachary Grant of Waverly
Students on the Dean's List came from an array of states. More than 10 states were represented, including: Kentucky, West Virginia, Arizona, Texas and Ohio, as well as China.
OHIO students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
