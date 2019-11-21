PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Sept. 9, 2019
Roman S. Slone - Physical control. Pled no contest. Reduced. Defendant has completed three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program). Defendant is on probation until fines and court costs are paid in full. $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Roman S. Slone - OVI/Breath (low). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19TRC0671 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Sept. 11, 2019
Jacob N. Reed - Driver's license misrepresentation and possess beer. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice; completed diversion program. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
David R. Crabtree Sr. - Criminal mischief. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Anna Bryant and Shawn Bryant. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 3 Walnut Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
David R. Crabtree Sr. - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Christen R. Richards - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Steven R. Slone - Resisting arrest. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. $100 in court costs.
Ashleigh Tiarra N. Wilbur - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request of victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Letter showing victim's advocate has spoken with victim. No cost to defendant.
Matthew A. Combs - Financial Responsibility Act suspension. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant obtained a valid license. No cost to defendant.
Christopher L. May - License forfeit. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. Defendant shall serve 40 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Kristina A. Wagner - Left of center. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Kristina A. Wagner - Distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
Sept. 16, 2019
Michael McKay - Financial Responsibility Act - driving under suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Keith D. Mick - No operator's license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Noncompliance. Dismiss in court.
Eric Scurlock - Driving under suspension. Dismiss in court.
Forrest Bellomy - Keep weeds down, habitat unsanitary, remove litter. Continued for three weeks.
Opal Hammond - Disorderly conduct. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Chelsea Fairchild - Disorderly conduct. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Ethan Cutlip - Reckless operation on highway - complete four hours of remedial driving course.
Heather Penwell - Drug abuse instruments. Continued for eight weeks.
