The Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) is announcing the 2019-2020 Winter Crisis Program (Emergency HEAP). The Winter Crisis Program is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a heating utility and/or bulk fuel service for those who meet the program eligibility requirements. The program begins Nov. 1, 2019, and runs through March 31, 2020.
Appointments can be made beginning Oct. 22, 2019, at 8 a.m. each day, Monday through Friday, by calling the HEAP Hotline at 740-289-4525 (or toll free at 1-888-328-9634).
Both sites (CAC and the Pike County Senior Center) will be seeing walk-ins only, Nov. 1 through Nov. 8. Although walk-ins will be seen all day, you must still be signed in at the front desk by 8:15 a.m. Your appointment could be scheduled as late as 3 p.m. for the emergency walk-in schedule, so please be prepared to wait or make arrangements to come back on time for your assigned appointment.
Starting Nov. 12, CAC and the Pike County Senior Center will accept a limited number of WALK-IN customers every morning that meet one or more of the following criteria: (1) electric or gas is shut off (2) the electric or gas is scheduled for shut-off within 48 hours (3) the supply of bulk fuel (used for main heating) is completely out or will be out within 48 hours. WALK-IN customers must be signed in at the main reception desk at both sites by 8:15 a.m. This will be on a limited first-come, first-served basis.
The program appointment requirements at the time of the face-to-face interview are as follows:
• The household must have total household income for the past 30 days or 12 months equal to or less than 175% of the 2019 Federal Poverty Guidelines;
• A utility service that is currently shut off or in disconnection status for the gas and/or electric service, or
• A heating or electric utility service that needs started or transferred, or
• A main heating fuel supply of 10 days or less (or 25% or less tank capacity) of propane, oil, wood, or coal.
Documentation required at the face-to-face interview includes (but is not limited to) the following: Must have proof of citizenship for all household members; proof of gross household income for the past 30 days; both gas and electric bills, regardless of the account status; social security cards and birth dates for all household members. For a more detailed list of acceptable documentation, please call the HEAP Hotline at 740-289-4525 (or toll free at 1-888-328-9634).
For more information on the Winter Crisis Program in Pike County, please call the HEAP Hotline at 740-289-4525 (or toll free at 1-888-328-9634) or visit the agency website at www.pikecac.org . Customers are strongly urged to call the HEAP Hotline, visit the agency website, or pick up a WCP customer information sheet at Community Action Committee of Pike County or the Pike County Senior Center prior to arrival as a WALK-IN or prior to their scheduled appointment to make certain they have ALL the documentation required.
